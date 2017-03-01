Car Infotainment Systems Taken to the Next Level

Fiat Chrysler and Google are collaborating on new technology that will incorporate Android apps into the vehicle.
0:53 | 01/03/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Car Infotainment Systems Taken to the Next Level
And today sect flights taking car infotainment systems to the next level Fiat Chrysler and Google are collaborating on android system that they'll debut at this week's Consumer Electronics Show. The new system means popular android apps like Google Maps pandora and Spotify could soon be incorporated into more vehicle systems and Samsung's new laundry machine combo is laden with lots of high tech features. But the best it can handle full or mounds of laundry at once you can also control the cycles of the flex wash and flexed drive through Smartphone out. No word about the price or when they'll be available or will do wander for a. Company in South Korea showing off these cool thirteen foot robot that looked like something. At avatar Iron Man through their control of both remotely or by someone sitting inside there's even incredible video. Other about providing an assist at a wedding proposal does your tech site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

