-
Now Playing: Apple Now Working on Self Driving Car
-
Now Playing: How to Boost Your Business
-
Now Playing: Car Infotainment Systems Taken to the Next Level
-
Now Playing: Comparing the Best Touchscreen Gloves
-
Now Playing: Family Sues Apple Over Fatal Crash Involving Facetime
-
Now Playing: Samsung to Make Public the Results of Galaxy Note 7 Investigation
-
Now Playing: Coin-Operated Toilet Prevents Free Flushing
-
Now Playing: Amazon Patents New Floating Warehouse
-
Now Playing: Samsung to Introduce Quantum Dot Curved Monitor at CES 2017
-
Now Playing: T-Mobile Releases Update to Prevent Recalled Phones From Charging
-
Now Playing: Many Children Disappointed After Receiving Dud Hatchimals for the Holidays
-
Now Playing: Amazon Echo Now at the Center of a Murder Case
-
Now Playing: New Tesla Autopilot May Be Able to Predict Accidents
-
Now Playing: Trump Continues Use of Twitter as President-Elect
-
Now Playing: Customers Report Defects With Hatchimals
-
Now Playing: Music Fans Can't Get Enough of George Michael
-
Now Playing: How the Heck Do These Christmas Gadgets Work?
-
Now Playing: NORAD Tracks Santa's Movement Around the World
-
Now Playing: Tesla Tops 2016 Consumer Satisfaction Survey
-
Now Playing: Google Accused in Lawsuit of Silencing Employees