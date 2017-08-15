Check out this water bubble in space

More
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer created a water bubble to show what happens to water in zero gravity.
0:45 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Check out this water bubble in space
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49227727,"title":"Check out this water bubble in space","duration":"0:45","description":"NASA astronaut Jack Fischer created a water bubble to show what happens to water in zero gravity.","url":"/Technology/video/check-water-bubble-space-49227727","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.