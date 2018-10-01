Classified satellite fell into ocean after SpaceX launch, official confirms

A highly classified satellite launched by SpaceX this weekend ended up plummeting into the Indian Ocean, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.
3:00 | 01/10/18

SpaceX has insisted it did not lose a classified satellite the vanish after lift off. But we want to know where is it that a US official confirmed to ABC news a satellite called Zuma. Fell into the Indian Ocean however SpaceX says a falcon nine rocket that shot Zuma into space worked properly. Defense contractor Northrop gun Brennan. Built the satellite at a reported cost of more than one billion dollars. It isn't commenting because mission of course is class Mike so they can keep it a secret whether or not like I don't know. We did lose a satellite. That does because of the date is that satellite did not exist in the first place yet.

