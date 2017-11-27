Transcript for Cyber Monday expected to bring in roughly $6.5 billion

And today's tech like Cyber Monday in full swing some deal started at midnight experts predicting this will be the biggest online shopping day in history. With consumer spending more than six and a half billion dollars about 16% more than last year. Clothes and electronics are expected to be big mover so here's just a sample of discounts that are available old navy tablets and call on. Promising 40% off expressed Kenneth Cole and the body shop. Are offering 50% discounts. So finally a new device for those trying to kick a Smartphone happened it's called the substitute phone. There are five different models all have beads in the surface which allows users to replicate familiar action flick scrolling or swiping this ups do phone isn't on sale is yet that's Austrian designer says. It will be soon so until then. Can keep at it with your phones. Feared that might have a great day.

