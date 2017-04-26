Transcript for Possible data breach at Chipotle Mexican Grill

And today's tech bytes of data breach action bulk let executives say someone hacked into the payment processing network for its restaurant chipotle officials believe they've blocked the unauthorized activity but there's still cautioning customers to check their credit statements and they remind you guacamole or its original BS remember that. Oh or send in just a fairness. You're going to be looking up to rewrite its promising a network of flying cars starting in Dallas in three years who were says it has the enthusiastic support of the mayor there. The aircraft industry and real estate developers. And the world's last male northern white rhino is on tender his name is Sudan and he's being called the most eligible bachelor in the world. The gender profile is aimed at raising millions for fertility treatments. And those donations are needed and hopes of saving the rhino species it's going to be troubling if that does better than I do on tender produced by Brent. Perks specific segment had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.