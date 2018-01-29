Transcript for Elon Musk's new company is selling flamethrowers

And Elon Musk is selling more than just electric cars you can now buy a flame thrower from his boring company. They go for 500 bucks a piece only 20000 of them will be sold. Companies also selling thirty dollar fire extinguishers to go with the flick and third it's a good idea to you would think.

