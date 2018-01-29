Elon Musk's new company is selling flamethrowers

More
The Boring Company's flamethrowers are now available for pre-order at $500.
0:27 | 01/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elon Musk's new company is selling flamethrowers
And Elon Musk is selling more than just electric cars you can now buy a flame thrower from his boring company. They go for 500 bucks a piece only 20000 of them will be sold. Companies also selling thirty dollar fire extinguishers to go with the flick and third it's a good idea to you would think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52681843,"title":"Elon Musk's new company is selling flamethrowers","duration":"0:27","description":"The Boring Company's flamethrowers are now available for pre-order at $500.","url":"/Technology/video/elon-musks-company-selling-flamethrowers-52681843","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.