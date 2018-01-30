Transcript for Facebook asked to end Messenger Kids app by child advocates

Nearly 100 medical experts and child advocate that sent a letter to think FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling Ford's popular app messenger kids. To be shut now. They point the study saying that increased screen time can lead to depressed and children. Facebook's if apple designed in the safe and fun place for kids under thirteen to connect with family and friends would method hidden video chat. Jets we recap the FaceBook for comment but they have not responded but the great thing for parent makes who you know. What captured kids' let me ask the parents here at the table. How do you police. Here chilled Mike's case of Iran or by how do you monitor they can't get an app without it coming to before prove it first makes them crazy that I have to get that permission every time and and you know what they're putting on their phones and got a little time as. Get a little time means but we shut down anything having to do with tablet or hatteras green Monday through Friday. I'm cool nights and then she turns eighteen and then it's fun but we have not and we haven't meant something yeah. Yeah. Okay I'm lucky you follow the multiples of media yeah. Don't mind try that and I found out and so I major unblock yes that will ever do that isn't on it I gotta tell I you have to be yeah I'd look at the text messages to get it equates. Parenting know we're got to take the train kids.

