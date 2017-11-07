Transcript for Facebook hacker hoax

In today's tech bikes go home spreading out thanks users having sharing a message that says their friends they shouldn't accept a friend request from jade in case met. But the message itself is a hoax there's no evidence that anyone named Jed in case Smith. And warmer note about FaceBook it is once again cutting the price of its populace rift. Virtual reality headset. But the breast reduction is only temporary during this six week sale the headset and its control or are available for about 400 dollars the cobble usually retails for about 600. It's the second 200 dollar price cut in just four months. And a hot new start up is giving cash flow Iran for its money boosted motors as a prototype of its electric car hit a top speed of 235. Miles per hour. While back crushes a top speed of the Tesla model less. I'm only a 155 miles an hour those your tech bytes.

