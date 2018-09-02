Facebook tests 'downvote' button, not to be confused with dislike button

More
Facebook is testing a "downvote" button that will allow users to give feedback on content they find offensive or misleading.
0:48 | 02/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook tests 'downvote' button, not to be confused with dislike button
In today's start bites FaceBook is now testing a down vote but but don't call and dislike button based but says it's your feedback on comments that users find offensive or misleading FaceBook executives have reportedly said in the past I dislike button. Would so too much negativity. Twitter has turned a profit for the first time in its twelve year history it cause shares of the company to surge Twitter CEO also says users are not tweeting longer messages. After the character limit was increased to 280. And it's a go tweet has remained the same lent less than fifty characters. And KFC and Taco Bell are teaming up with grab they're testing the apt to get deliveries to their customers. Those tests are only in a few locations right now but they are expected to expand. Over the next few months what. Can be better fast food right at your front door those are tech bikes had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52955853,"title":"Facebook tests 'downvote' button, not to be confused with dislike button","duration":"0:48","description":"Facebook is testing a \"downvote\" button that will allow users to give feedback on content they find offensive or misleading.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-tests-downvote-button-confused-dislike-button-52955853","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.