Transcript for Facebook tests 'downvote' button, not to be confused with dislike button

In today's start bites FaceBook is now testing a down vote but but don't call and dislike button based but says it's your feedback on comments that users find offensive or misleading FaceBook executives have reportedly said in the past I dislike button. Would so too much negativity. Twitter has turned a profit for the first time in its twelve year history it cause shares of the company to surge Twitter CEO also says users are not tweeting longer messages. After the character limit was increased to 280. And it's a go tweet has remained the same lent less than fifty characters. And KFC and Taco Bell are teaming up with grab they're testing the apt to get deliveries to their customers. Those tests are only in a few locations right now but they are expected to expand. Over the next few months what. Can be better fast food right at your front door those are tech bikes had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.