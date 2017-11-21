Transcript for Federal prosecutors charge Iranian national for allegedly hacking into the computer servers of HBO

There is news tonight on the HBO cyber attack to Justice Department charging an alleged or Roddy and hacker based odd ministry accusing him of trying to extort millions from the network. Prosecutors say he stole episodes of hit shows and scripts from games of game with drones they believe he's in Iran where US authorities cannot rest.

