Transcript for Federal regulators oppose merger of FanDuel and DraftKings

Today's tech bytes no merger for the top online fantasy sports operations strapped kings and fans you'll have thrown in the towel on their merger after fierce opposition by federal regulators. It's believed to the two companies together have more than 90% of the daily fantasy market. Google play music isn't just for Samsung users anymore the company's new release radio. Is now available to everyone Google says it limited the rollout to Samsung customers so it can get feedback. And a little known co-founder of apple is telling his story Ronald Dewayne helped Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak start the tech giant. And in a recent interview Wayne said that he sold his stake in the company nineteen Cindy six. For 800 dollars today those shares would be worth 67 billion dollars. He says he has no regrets though and has never owned an apple product under whom she cries and then blizzard took place.

