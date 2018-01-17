Transcript for Ferrari plans future release of electric supercar

It's insect bites Ferrari is about to muscle in on test Lester the F Ferrari CEO says the Italian race car brand is planning to unleash an electric super car sometime in the future that's a big change of seven years ago when he said quote. I don't believe an electric cars next to the most expensive Smart wants ever tag lawyers latest creation features 589. Diamonds for a total of 23 point 35 Arabs that's it. Well the price sagged this just under 200000 dollars bargain. And then he donuts is going high tech its latest store outside of Boston is aimed at a new generation of coffee drinkers. It features premium pours on tap cell phone charging stations. And dedicated pre ordering on the goal line stuck in hopes to open fifty new stores like this nationwide. Within the year pretty cool does your tech but there are great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.