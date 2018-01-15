Transcript for Ford powers up for electric cars

In today's tech thanks fort Howard up on electric cars in the auto makers investing another eleven billion dollars that's up for a half billion from a previously mentioned it would do. Expect those vehicle so be launched by 20/20 and people lining up to get their first look at the new Tesla electric carmaker rolled the model three into a Los Angeles show room. The company M bailed them model three nearly two years ago but production delays have pushed back deliveries. Later on Good Morning America we're gonna get inside look of that car. And. How would you like a fast environmentally friendly car they can toss into the fireplace when you're done with that totally it's called the cedar rocket made from red cedar log. The wood is combined with some parts from Hamas to sports car the electric vehicle can travel nearly fifty miles an hour. And he just proof recycle. And desert tech rights.

