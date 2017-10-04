Transcript for Ford's says their new 'police responder' will average 38 mpg

It today sect Mike's Ford's new eco friendly cop car. The company calls it the police responder and says it averages 38 miles per gallon it's supposed to save departments nearly 4000 dollars a year on gas sport has also come up with this cut crib that simulates a car right perfect for parents. Who struggled along their newborns backed sleeves or get this it gently rocked side to side and has lights that turn on and off like passing under street lights. It's just a prototype but Ford is considering a full scale production to the naked for adults that role rally overnight work. And G the second LS UV like him either at next week's New York auto show 2018 Grand Cherokee track cop goes from zero to sixty in just three and a half seconds is recalled the world's most powerful SUV. Hey get this the 707 horsepower beast. Can hit speeds of a 180 miles an hour does your tech by a great day.

