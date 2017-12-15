Google's top searches of 2017

More
As for the top search terms overall for the United States, Google said they were calculated "based on search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 as compared to 2016."
3:00 | 12/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Google's top searches of 2017
Overnight Google releasing its list of the top searches of 2017 parent never three and Tom Petty. After the singer passed away in October and number two Matt Lauer NBC news fired the longtime post following. Allegations of sexual misconduct and most who look topic of the year hurricane Thermo which hit Florida as a category four storm. In September we stepped it up with the Hoover Dam did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51810165,"title":"Google's top searches of 2017","duration":"3:00","description":"As for the top search terms overall for the United States, Google said they were calculated \"based on search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 as compared to 2016.\"","url":"/Technology/video/googles-top-searches-2017-51810165","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.