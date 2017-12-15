-
Now Playing: Google's top searches of 2017
-
Now Playing: Same-day delivery service may be coming to Target
-
Now Playing: The year in tech: iPhone X, Russia-linked ads and the rise of bitcoin
-
Now Playing: Apple's iMac Pro will be available Thursday
-
Now Playing: Apple takes over the music-recognition service Shazam
-
Now Playing: Green Monday online sales begin
-
Now Playing: What is net neutrality?
-
Now Playing: EKG band for Apple Watch can monitor your heart rhythm
-
Now Playing: Anheuser-Busch purchases Tesla's self-driving Semi trucks
-
Now Playing: Facebook introduces Messenger Kids app
-
Now Playing: Vine version 2.0 hyped by founder
-
Now Playing: Google pulls YouTube from Amazon streaming devices
-
Now Playing: Jeep goes high tech with new Wrangler
-
Now Playing: Auto-correct bug in iOS 11.1 frustrates iPhone users
-
Now Playing: Redesigned iPad expected in 2018
-
Now Playing: British inventor sets jet suit record
-
Now Playing: Apple releases update to fix autocorrect bug
-
Now Playing: Scientists discover Earth-size planet that 'could potentially sustain life'
-
Now Playing: Amazon delivering Thanksgiving discounts at Whole Foods
-
Now Playing: Spider-Man drone makes consumer safety group's list of most dangerous toys