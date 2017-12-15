Transcript for Google's top searches of 2017

Overnight Google releasing its list of the top searches of 2017 parent never three and Tom Petty. After the singer passed away in October and number two Matt Lauer NBC news fired the longtime post following. Allegations of sexual misconduct and most who look topic of the year hurricane Thermo which hit Florida as a category four storm. In September we stepped it up with the Hoover Dam did.

