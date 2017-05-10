GPS dangers for drivers

AAA says that navigation systems contribute to distracted driving more than texting.
0:50 | 10/05/17

Transcript for GPS dangers for drivers
In today's tech bytes it technology is causing some big distraction on the roads yet AAA says programming and checking navigation devices causes more problems than texting. Distracting drivers for more than forty seconds on average taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds. Doubles the chance of a crash. Google has unveiled a bunch of new products it includes the pixel two and pixel to excel Smartphones. A new feature lets you take a stealthy by just squeezing the vote there's also the home many a smaller version of Google home. The goal is for the many to compete with Amazon's echo dot. And tenders make it easier to call people apple with some new animated reactions you know when your chatting with the potential date you can give them strikes send an eye roller even splashed a martini. On our conversation didn't know smiling faces an uncertain I don't know of those your tech I have agreed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":50296964,"title":"GPS dangers for drivers","duration":"0:50","description":"AAA says that navigation systems contribute to distracted driving more than texting.","url":"/Technology/video/gps-dangers-drivers-50296964","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
