Japanese engineer builds giant robot to fulfill anime dream

Masaaki Nagumo always dreamed of riding inside a giant robot just like his favorite anime, "Gundam." So he built his own!
1:04 | 04/13/18

Transcript for Japanese engineer builds giant robot to fulfill anime dream
