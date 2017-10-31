Transcript for Latest satellite launch by SpaceX is successful

In today's tech Mike Hsu latest launch of a satellite by SpaceX launch is being called a success despite a small fire when it landed it sits sixteenth SpaceX launch of the year. So defendants are part of the company's efforts to develop fully reusable rockets. NASA has your soundtrack for Halloween. Me okay I. Is getting into the spirit of spooky sounds from outer space they were taken as the Juno spacecraft. Approached Jupiter and anything can in Sudan has rolled out a new feature following. Super zoom allows users automatically. Zoom and their screens with dramatic music you can find a feature between the boomerang and the re wind option. In your instant Graham stories sort either of those two hour 1010 to. Those Giricek made it something like that ballots there.

