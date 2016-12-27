Music Fans Can't Get Enough of George Michael

The pop icon's streaming numbers jumped over 3,100 percent since his death.
0:57 | 12/27/16

Transcript for Music Fans Can't Get Enough of George Michael
Though today set by streaming services safe fans can't get enough of George Michael since his death streams at his music has skyrocketed by more than 3100%. On Spotify the top tunes last Christmas careless whisper. Faith freedom ninety and wake me up before you go go. And don't believe Sony music streets yesterday saying Britney Spears has died it is not true. She's very much alive. Turned up Sony's Twitter account was hacked later in the day spears posted photos of herself on her own account. Sony has deleted the fake messages and apologize to spears as well as her fans ended his car that you don't really want. Walters I can sell it or even traded debt card pool buys and sells the card so there is no user to user interaction part Katz also buys and sells the cars themselves but also allow spots and raise it sort of like Guerin. Of sellers list their cards at whatever price they want those your tech bikes. I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

