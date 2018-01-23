Transcript for Netflix exceeds expected subscriber growth

It today sect bites Netflix is riding high streaming service adding that most subscribers in the quarter and over two million more than expected and that was despite price increases and more competition for big reason for the growth. Was original content. Don't get too attached to that iPhone ten reports indicate apple. Is ditching the device there are phones the phones reportedly being discontinued. When apple introduces its new lineup in the fall. What is the ten will be replaced by two new potential devices with even a larger displays. And Microsoft is making a fresh push to keep windows in the classroom. The software giant is revealing new windows ten and tennis laptops. That'll cost. Under 200 dollars Microsoft also reportedly partnering with some broadcasters and NASA to bring more reality and video element in the schools and those are your tech sites.

