Transcript for Netflix hikes subscription price

In today's tech bytes price hikes are on the way for Netflix subscribers this shredding service is increasing the cost of its standard. And premium plants that are goes up a dollar premium jumps to box the increases take effect next month. And Amazon assessing its own delivery service that could move products out more quickly and reduce its reliance on FedEx and UPS. Amazon plans to call the service seller blacks. And the trials already up and running on the West Coast. And eight new pint sized storm trooper robot created by a Chinese company. May be the ultimate holiday gift for any Star Wars fan it can be programmed to understand voice commands and uses facial recognition to identify up to three people. A jedi mind trick won't get you one bit about six dollars we'll. Does your tech bytes but great day so gonna try that we've Jenna and my trick and yet they weren't going to me now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.