Netflix on the verge of 100 million subscribers

Production costs for Netflix original series are rising. Will customers see another price increase?
0:51 | 04/18/17

Transcript for Netflix on the verge of 100 million subscribers
It's a sect likes Netflix showing just how popular it is it's on the verge of having 100 million subscribers nonsubscribers pay ten bucks a month but as production costs rise cut Netflix raised their price says. The company not saying. Hoover may soon start taking tips at least in New York City this city is moving to require Hoover and other right sharing services to add an tipping option to their apps. Welcome news for the drivers not so much for the cost to annex the rule goes through companies are likely to expand the feature to the rest of the country. And you could call this a first world of world record two men at now have mcinnis Smart bar watching nonstop. Virtual reality so they didn't want to fifty hours of content and both were checked by doctors before and after. To guard against any harmful effects like actually socializing with people like integrate into society they're tech bytes but aggregate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

