Transcript for Nintendo Switch hits stores

It's an insect bites the next big thing in gaming is here if they Nintendo switch it's on sale today gamers waited in long lines for days to get their hands on a console. The switches major selling point is that games can be played at home. Or taking with you and those gamers are probably not taking part in this its national day of unplugging and everybody encouraged to put down their electronic devices it produced screen time I gotta try this a study found Americans spend three hours per day on Smartphones tablets are computers that sounds very. Moderate to me but that I am on my computers and phones much longer. Well Pizza Hut is out with a new sneaker that can actually order a pizza. To place an order pressed on this used tongue the Bluetooth technology. We'll get a pizza to your location the bad news only 64 pairs will be made available in the future promotion and I like thirty cents this delicious and I'd like to grant hill's and that's welcome back desert kickbacks yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.