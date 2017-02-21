Transcript for Pope issues warning to teens about dangers of texting

In today's tech bytes the Pope issues a warning about the dangers of texting the tech friendly pontiff says texting during meals as the start of war and he's urging teens not to bring their cell phones to the dinner table the the Pope says people must communicate not text through meal so everybody cans off your fountains and you can get your hands on that since super trendy eyewear no matter where you live for months the only way to get the video recordings sunglasses was to track down a roaming vending machine but I can buy them online. Price tag. 130. Bucks they're cute and take a look at this it's the world's first men hover bike this is a scorpion three it has four blades like a drone that lifted off the ground. The Russian manufacturer says the goal is for it to be used. As an extreme sports instruments all right forgotten one or you can have that in those you're talking but that's all you both have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.