Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have massive 6.3-inch display More Reports say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the biggest smartphone ever. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have massive 6.3-inch display This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Samsung unveils Galaxy S8 smartphone

Now Playing: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have massive 6.3-inch display

Now Playing: Keeping your family safe from potential fire extinguisher dangers

Now Playing: Apple to introduce artificial intelligence to the iPhone

Now Playing: Apps that help find refunds after a purchase

Now Playing: Introducing T-Mobile 'Digits'

Now Playing: Raising funds on Facebook

Now Playing: How obsessive gamers can quit playing

Now Playing: Microsoft releasing new version of the Surface Pro

Now Playing: People turn to Twitter to find loved ones in wake of Manchester attack

Now Playing: Facebook launches a new food ordering app

Now Playing: New device touted as preventing shark attacks

Now Playing: Dad, teen adjust to life after weeks without video games: Part 6

Now Playing: Parents see son for the first time since he unplugged from technology: Part 5

Now Playing: Teen gets phone back during trip home from treatment: Part 4

Now Playing: Dad and teen both unplug and give up their video games

Now Playing: Excessive use of technology takes toll on families' relationships

Now Playing: Three different families struggle with the excessive use of technology

Now Playing: Wife says husband was playing video games for as many as 18 hours a day

Now Playing: Facebook Messenger gets a makeover Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47717682,"title":"Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have massive 6.3-inch display ","duration":"0:51","description":"Reports say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the biggest smartphone ever.","url":"/Technology/video/samsung-galaxy-note-rumored-massive-63-inch-display-47717682","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}