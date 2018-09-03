Transcript for Does Samsung Galaxy S9's software match its impressive design?

In today's tech bytes the first previews for Samsung's new flagship phone a Wall Street Journal tech columnist calls the galaxy S nine impressive and infuriating. David Pearce says the phone sets the bar for design and he calls the camera excellent. But he says a software needs improvement the phone hits the market next Friday. More of those highly sought after blue check marks will be coming to Twitter. At Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says in a live stream yesterday that the companies working on a new process to verify more users' identities and ensure credibility. Former President Obama is reportedly in talks that Netflix to produce a series of show. As sources tell in New York times' exclusive content will. Likely high like inspirational stories and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also be involved but a deal has not yet been finalized. Those your tech I'd have a great day.

