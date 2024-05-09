Barron Trump picked to serve as a Florida delegate at Republican National Convention

Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, was chosen as one of Florida's at-large delegates for the Republican National Convention, according to a list of delegates obtained by ABC News.

In response to the news of Barron Trump being selected as one of Florida's at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, a Trump campaign official told ABC News that the former president's youngest son is "very interested" in the political process.

"Yes, he's on the delegation roster and Barron is very interested in our nation's political process," the campaign official said.

Other Trump family members who have played an active role in Trump's presidential campaign will also serve as at-large delegates, including Trump's older sons, Eric Trump, Don Jr. Trump and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Eric Trump will serve as delegation chair while Guifoyle serves on the Platform Committee.

The list also includes close allies of the former president who will serve as delegates, including Pam Bondi, Sergio Gor, Steve Witkoff and Ike Perlmutter.

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, son Barron Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House after exiting Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Joe Biden maintains a solid lead over Trump on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, according to polls that at least partly reflected his choice of Senator Kamala Harris as running mate. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said in a statement. "The RPOF is ready for a great convention in Milwaukee, but more importantly, we are excited as we continue to lay the groundwork in Florida for success. Mark my words, we are going to win and we will win big in November!"

NBC was the first to report on Barron Trump being chosen as a delegate.