Transcript for Samsung to Introduce Quantum Dot Curved Monitor at CES 2017

In today's check but preparations are underway for the Consumer Electronics Show CES kicks off next week in Las Vegas one item already being talked about. Samsung's new curved to monitor it comes in two sizes and is designed for gamers have been especially high resolution Twitter CEO is reaching out directly to its users to see what changes they wanna see in 2017. The top which is include ways to cut down on harassment a better way to bookmark shared articles and being able to edit tweaked. Amazon is moving forward with plans to place warehouses in the sky the company reportedly got patent approval for blimps that will be stocked with products. They would launch drones to Diller packages from those blends within minutes. And the blimps may one day fly over sporting events and deliver food and merchandise directly to fans it almost sounds like. If the onion had it TV network that would be part of it big. But that's true those are tech but never great day.

