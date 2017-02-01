Transcript for Samsung to Make Public the Results of Galaxy Note 7 Investigation

In today's tech bytes what went wrong with the galaxy notes. That's right Samsung will reportedly give us the results of the investigation later this month the flagship phones kept exploding in catching fire those were the costliest product safety failures. Content history it appears apple is going even bigger online tech reports say the iPhone eight will come in three sizes the reports say that it's going to include a phone with a five point eight inch screen that's larger than the current iPhone seven plus. Which is five point five inches. And LG is set to unveil a new line of robotics at this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas a tech giant will show up three new robots including their mobile version of the popular Amazon go. And I also unveil a robotic vacuum cleaner. Like the rumba and I just need 100 days. Pay down Britain does he attack you I have a great day.

