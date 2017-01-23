Transcript for Samsung Reveals Cause of Exploding Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones

It's a basic right Samsung reveals more details about what caused the galaxy note seven Smartphones to explode they. The tech giant blaming battery manufacturing and design flaws for that fiasco. Samsung was forced to recall the popular phones and stop production over the problem. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly looking into whether Yahoo! told its investors quickly enough. About those massive data breaches the Wall Street Journal reports the first disclosure came to who years later. Hacks may scuttle Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo!'s Internet operation. And Dubai has a high tech firefighting system for the waterfront it combines a jet ski and jet packed just out. He did this the civil defense director says it'll cut response time. Says there's no need for a fire truck or even a hydrant. Just dropped the hose and go they do things bigger there Dubai don't think they damn that's your second hate that everyday.

