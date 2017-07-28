Solar eclipses and science

More
ABC's Ned Potter on the rare opportunity scientists are given to unlock the mysteries of the sun.
2:48 | 07/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Solar eclipses and science

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48906783,"title":"Solar eclipses and science","duration":"2:48","description":"ABC's Ned Potter on the rare opportunity scientists are given to unlock the mysteries of the sun.","url":"/Technology/video/solar-eclipses-science-48906783","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.