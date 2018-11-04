Transcript for Possible Sprint, T-Mobile mega merger

In today's tech fight another attempt at a mega merger reports a sprint and T-Mobile have started merger talks yet again. It would be the third time in four years a wireless companies have explored a deal. Talks fell through last year over who would control the combined company. The iPhone is dominating the market among teens a financial analyst questioned thousands of sixteen year old an found an astounding 82% of them have an iPhone. That's up from 78% in the same survey last fall. Dubai is set to become the testing area for digital license plate the so called Smart plates are equipped with GPS. We don't have the pair but it'll allow emergency crews and the bike to respond faster to crash. Also helps police track down stolen vehicles a plates will appear on some cars and the by next month Big Brother is yet they are. Those are your tech writes I see it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.