Transcript for Tesla passes GM as most valuable auto maker in the US

It today sect bites Tesla has charged its way to the top electric carmakers now the most valuable in the US passing General Motors. Despite selling fewer than 80000 vehicles last year. GM sells millions. In flight cell phone calls or won't be happening any time soon the FCC is halting its own effort to give airlines the option of making those calls possible. The proposals floated for years ago but receive some backlash from flyers and flight attendants. And this was once it. The cool way to listen to music a long before the iPod today is national eight track tape day so lets us it'd some moments to remember that clunky cartridges. The age that was popular promised when he hears. Closely in the sixties and seventies though not many of those around you know I imagine like some five year olds will look at that and go with what we do that have to make a walkman out of hatred cut. Both your sacrifice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.