Transcript for Tesla to unveil semi-truck and pick-up truck

Today's tech bikes tells us plans to go big or the electric carmaker will unveil a semi truck in September CEO Elon Musk says the company will also show off a pick up truck within two years is Heslin will unveil the 35000 dollar model three in July. In Inkster Graham feature now has more users than any cat it was cloned from the answer Graham says 200 million people uses its stories section daily. That's forty million more users then snap Chad snaps at of course originated the feature which allows users to post photos sequences. Next time you change your social media or dating profile picture you just might want to ask a total stranger for help this because a new study shows strangers tend to take better photos. That accentuates attractive Nast trustworthy Nass and competence than those who choose their own often over pictures of themselves at leave them less favorable first impression. Now we know the seats but let's have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.