Transcript for Uber expanding transportation offerings

If this tech like Hoover is expanding its transportation options the companies launching over rent this month in San Francisco it allows users to rent someone else's car for as little as an hour. Hoover also plans to add options for bikes and buying transit tickets to its app. Apple has been ordered to pay more than half a billion dollars in damages so company. That's widely regarded as a patent troll a federal jury in Texas found apple space time and I message infringed on patents owned by Burnett X. But apple is expected to appeal. And finally the Internet has new start thanks to Google Maps. The filled up a little Bob the Google Maps car as the car was mapping a road dog stunt to chase it yes and Doug kept up with the car for awhile and as such. Was seen in a lot of photo he's down he's been seen by millions says you're back right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.