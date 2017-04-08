Transcript for Updates from the red planet

Asked just hit the goal line to Colin Juan. Tech shot confirmed receipt. Landing the biggest rover ever on Mars in a high risk once dubbed the seven minutes of terror curiosity will roam the red planet for at least the next two years. Panoramic images streaming in from the NASA rover curiosity. It's our first 360 degree view of the red planet you can see a mountain range in the distance. And the sun our sun beating down at high noon the images are high resolution pictures stitch together a kind of cosmic photographic equipment. And some fascinating new video tonight of the curiosity Rover's landing on Mars this is what it would have looked like to be riding on the rover. As it landed on the red planet video was made thousands of compiled photos taken as rover touched down all put together now. By NASA. And color at the outpost guard from a lonely guy in space this is a self portrait taken by the rover called curiosity on the planet Mars. The rover used a camera mounted on the tip of its own seven foot robotic arm. Today we may have gotten the best evidence yet of water may be even life on Mars here's what the NASA rover curiosity found. In ancient stream bed tiny rocks the size of gravel they're edges smoothed by rushing water. A stream NASA estimates is 25 miles long would waist high water. Curiosity there are lit it up to its name stepping these pictures on the surface of Mars tonight NASA scientists now revealing. New evidence that Mars once had lakes and rivers at least part. What could be. Dust doubles on Mars that is the curiosity the rover that's up there and in some amount going south in the form the same way the heat heat the land. Air rise as if that's them.

