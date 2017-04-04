Verizon to acquire AOL and Yahoo

More
Verizon plans to launch a combination of internet services AOL and Yahoo, a new brand called "Oath."
0:51 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Verizon to acquire AOL and Yahoo
It's a basic rights Verizon wants you to take an oath. So both will actually be the name of the division combining Yahoo! and AOL wants Verizon acquires Abu this summer. But both Yahoo! and AOL will still keep their own names make sense and you can now download Netflix movies and TV shows onto your PC. And watch them later even without Internet access over the picture Isabel Coleman Netflix windows ten PC app. The offline option has actually already been available to mobile users. And we say be the first Sox that space tourists who aware today will meet the challenges of space made with fireproof cotton and silver and copper from red to inhibit electrostatic charges they will also be anti microbial for those limited Washington's in space to do we think they looked at. The star's death threats as hypocrites at a great time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46562558,"title":"Verizon to acquire AOL and Yahoo","duration":"0:51","description":"Verizon plans to launch a combination of internet services AOL and Yahoo, a new brand called \"Oath.\"","url":"/Technology/video/verizon-acquire-aol-yahoo-46562558","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.