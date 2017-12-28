Transcript for WattUp device can charge your cellphone from a distance

It's a basic rights a new device second charge yourself on and other electronics from a distance the FCC just approved the watt up which can charge devices from across the room. It claims to be the only wireless charger that does not have to touch the device that it's powering up. It's a Graham has rolled out a new feature for its feeds recommended books the apple suggest post based on those that have been like back people you follow. And those posts will not appear on your regular fees they'll be directed to the spot labeled recommended for you. And check out this guy's face or lack of it that's a developer in Japan offering a preview of an app that camouflage his accusers face. As you can see the effect makes your face invisible. No word on when the apple be released or what you'll actually use it for. What's the point of it up. Look at them or mixes right on Boozer tech rights at a great aunt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.