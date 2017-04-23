One-on-one with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews the U.S. attorney general in his first Sunday show interview since joining the Trump administration.
12:59 | 04/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One-on-one with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46968066,"title":"One-on-one with Attorney General Jeff Sessions","duration":"12:59","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews the U.S. attorney general in his first Sunday show interview since joining the Trump administration.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-46968066","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.