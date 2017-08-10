Transcript for Cummings: Trump is 'bad cop' with North Korea

Thank you very much, everybody. Mr. President, what did you mean by calm before the storm yesterday? What did you mean by that? Thank you very much. You'll find out. ABC's Cecilia Vega asking president trump about that cryptic comment this weekend. That wink as well. The "Powerhouse roundtable" joins me now. ABC news political analyst Matthew dowd, Jeanne Cummings, the deputy bureau chief. Geoff Bennett and Susan Glasser, politico's international affairs columnist. So much to talk about. I want to start with those comments, Susan, what did you make of that? I don't think anybody expected that. No, nobody expected that. We're still waiting to find out. The storm, is it the next hurricane in the way of atlantic hurricanes that seems to be extending on forever is it some international crisis, north Korea, a follow-up to the fire and fury comment of president trump back in August? We don't know but I think we all feel like maybe it's just this week's cliffhanger in the episode of the trump show. Geoff, his aides did not know about that. And, you know, the military standing behind him were probably cringing. That's right. The fact that no senior trump administration official including the vice president wants to engage on questions about what the president actually meant I think suggests that the president was just speaking entirely off the cuff in a mood to make mischief and to be messed with. Whether he's talking off the cuff or not, the world watches. What do you think the reaction is around the world, Matt dowd, not that you're our world affairs correspondent but I think you got a little -- Tales of the cryptic comments. I was thinking about this as I was watching him and this has been going on off and on since January 20th. This is the Halloween presidency. He says all things that bring horror to many people that he says these things and people are scared out of their minds and everybody else is asking trick-or-treat. What is about to happen? This is a presidency that is all visceral. That's all visceral action. I don't think there's any strategic part of the presidency let alone North Korea, Iran, I don't think he has a strategy. The only strategy is leave them wanting. Leave them wanting. And leave them guessing. Jeanne Cummings, everybody's mind as Susan said went to north Korea. That is without question the biggest crisis we're seeing. Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 5 year, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid hasn't worked. Agreements violated before the ink was dry making fools of U.S. Negotiators. Sorry but only one thing will work. Is he calling his secretary there a fool? So where are we on North Korea? To me it's coercive diplomacy. There is an argument to be made we've tried the same thing over and over with North Korea and it hasn't worked. We at the journal have a video about -- with these experts who have been tracking North Korea who believe they already have nuclear weapons and that we are already are there and we have to learn to live in a world with that. So I mean if you look at Obama and Cuba, he said, look, we've done that are to 50 year, it didn't work. There is an argument to be made. What's I think disorienting right now is that we have a good cop/bad cop scenario going on as we approach North Korea and the bad cop is the president. That's what -- that's really disorienting. Usually the president is a good cop and the secretary of state or defense secretary would be the bad cop. We've often the rational actor. It seems to be the head of north Korea is the rational actor. I think there's one thing we haven't tried which is letting North Korea and South Korea manage the part of this and figure out what they want to do. It's always been a policy of ours and Russia and China we're somehow going to impose it on the Korean peninsula. We're going to impose it on them. Yet, if he perfects a missile that can reach the united States, I'm not sure we're going to let them. Whatever we're doing or have done isn't going to do anything to stop that. We ought to get to a place where it should be containment or deterrence like it is with every other country with nuclear weapons. We will not do anything to stop him from getting a nuclear weapon. We know that Rex tillerson said I never wanted to resign and didn't quite say he didn't call the president a Morin but his spokesperson lateraid that. Does he stay? Does he have to stay now. I think he stays at least until the scheduled trip to Asia which is happening in early November. Doesn't seem there's any situation in which he could step down before that but begs the question can he be effective in this role because secretary of state is effective -- you know, his relationship really rests in the kind of relationship that he has with the president. His perception overseas. And yet you have all these world leaders who believe that he thinks that the president of the United States is a Morin as was reported and that trump doesn't have, you know, faith in his top diplomat. Susan, I want to turn to Iran. The president is expected to announce next week that he will decertify the Iran nuclear agreement so what happens with that and then it ends up with congress. It will be a lot of fancy footwork because basically since the campaign trail, since his speech at the U.N., remember, president trump came out and said it's an embarrassment, it's the worst deal ever. So he's left his advisers scrambling and now they're actually going to put out it appears this week almost an awkward split the baby proposal where trump is going to with great fanfare say I'm not certifying the deal. It's no longer in the national interest of the United States. But the policy is going to be basically we're going to you, congress, but we don't want you to do anything just yet and now we'll see if we've created leverage in order to negotiate a better deal. Of course, the Iranians -- The discomfort -- everybody was going to get comfort in the idea that Donald Trump was surrounding himself with people he knew what they were doing, general Mattis but now in two instances it looks like he will do exactly exactly the opposite of what they want. In one disregarding diplomacy in North Korea which Rex tillerson wants to do and Jim Mattis is saying we need to not do that if Iran. It's working and if we move forward in the same way it will continue to work seems to be going opposite of the things people give us comfort in.

