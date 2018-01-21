Transcript for One-on-one with Democratic Whip Sen. Dick Durbin

Thanks for your time. We're joined now by dick Durbin. You heard Marc short right there talking about the ad saying the Democrats could be complicit in murder. I wish Marc would contact Ed Gillespie. He tried that theme and it didn't work. The Americans weren't accepting Manhattans are criminals and we need to deport the d.r.e.a.m.ers. We need a plan that keeps the security in America. What about full funding of the border wall in return for no changes in chain immigration, no changes in the Visa lottery. You heard Marc short suggest that wasn't good enough. I can tell you you can imagine the frustration of senator Schumer, invited to the white house on Friday by the president for a luncheon that involved John Kelly, senator Schumer and the president. It went on for almost two hours. There was a basic understanding at the end of it. At the true that chuck Schumer made what I consider to be a billion dollars and important concession and said yes we'll go forward with the wall as long as we do this in a responsible fashion. He had a substantial -- $20 billion? I'm not going to quote numbers. I don't think that's my place. I can tell you it was a substantial commitment to the president. The president embraced it. Chuck came back to the hill and I said I think we're going to avoid the shut down. Two hours later a call from the white house said the deal is off. How can you negotiate with the president under those circumstances? He agrees to move forward face-to-face and two hours pulls the plug. Is that the Democrats bottom line no changes in the change immigration, no changes in the lottery? What I tried to do with four other senators was put together a reasonable bipartisan compromise when it came to this issue. Remember, George, the issue of the d.r.e.a.m.ers and DACA was created by president trump when he eliminated the program. We didn't dream this up as something to insert in the conversation. They will be losing the protection the DACA young people had on March 5th because of president trump's decision. We're trying to meet the challenge he sent us. He told us I'm going to get rid of the egs TV order and pass the law. Is it right to hold the government hostage. Senator Schumer said this in 2013. It's like this. Someone goes into your house, takes your wife and children hostage and then says let's negotiate over the price of your house. We could do the same thing on immigration. We believe strongly on immigration reform. We can say we're shutting down the government and not raising the debt ceiling until you pass reform. Aren't you all creating chaos now? You've got to concede one thing. The Republicans are in control of this government. They control the white house, the senator, the house by nominations sent to the court they basically control the supreme court. We're in a minority position. The Republicans control the house and senate. In the senate with the 60 vote margin there's a need for bipartisan ship. Sit down at the tail and let us work this out in a bipartisan fashion. That's what Lindsey graham and I presented to the president on January 11th. That's what senator Schumer did Friday. We're still ready and willing to move forward. There are bipartisan talks going on around keeping the government open until February 8th in return that you get votes on your bipartisan deal in the house and senate. Is that coming together? Will the government open tomorrow? I can't answer that directly. There are bipartisan conversations going on right now. I have met as senator Schumer has with the leaders, Democrats an Republicans in good faith trying to find common ground and put this behind us. At the end of the day the president has to step up and lead in this conversation. He has to be willing to accept yes for an answer. That's the break down problem we've had both on the DACA issue, which the president created, as well as the over all issues such as children's health insure, funding for our military. All these hings require presidential leadership. Sounds like you don't think the president is in charge of his own government. I think he's in charge. You've can't have an agreement at 2:00 and at 4:00 saying it's off. That's what happened Friday. Chuck Schumer went and made a significant concession for this quest he has for the wall on the border with Mexico. Despite that effort, two hours later the president's people call back and say it's over. We have a enough tweet from the president just in the last hour. Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our military and safety at our border. DEMs want illegal immigrants to pour in our nation unchecked. Your response? Senator Claire Mccaskill offered that there would be no stopping the payment of the military. Senator Mcconnell objected. We have don't want today my Nish our troops. Let's get this done on a bipartisan basis. We pro Daus add bipartisan approach. If the president and leaders in congress sit down with us we can resolve this quickly. What about doing away with the filibuster? That would be the end of the senator as it was devised and created. We have to acknowledge a respect for the minority. That's what the senator tries to do. Senator Durbin thanks for your time. Thanks, George.

