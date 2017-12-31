Transcript for What the heightened security means for Americans celebrating the New Year

square. Martha? Thank you, Marcus. For more, let's bring in former FBI agent and ABC news contributor Brad Garrett. And former New York City police commissioner and ABC news contributor ray Kelly. Commissioner Kelly, I want to start with you. We have seen those two terrorist incidents in New York. To wrebl thets at the time. Law enforcement says no credible th threats right now. What should people celebrating expect tonight? As marks arcus just said this sun precedented. You're going to see a lot of uniformd police officers. The countersniper teams have been increased. They have response teams in each of the hotels along the corridor. You know there are many, many hotels. They have the ability to control elevators. To make certain resources get into the hotel as quickly as possible. You see the department has its hands full. I think they're very capable of handlining it. Nationwide, Brad, after this last yore and Las Vegas, what lessons have we learned? That you have to target-harden every location. For example, Las Vegas. Our placing snipers on the roofs of hotels and other locations. You have to drive away anybody that could potentially hurt someone. You're dealing with loan actors. People not connected to organizations. They decided today, I'm going to go hurt somebody. You have to make it just too difficult for them to do that. Commission, what advice would you give to people celebrating this evening? Listen to the direction of police officers. Something untoward does happen, those officers have been trained to fe Kus on life safety. Each officer assigned to those plans have megaphones. They're able to clip the wires of those pence so people can get out quickly. Listen to the directions. The training going on all week. They're well-positioned to handle an emergency. A final word. We don't want to unduly scare people. Of course not. People should live their lives. Go to new year's. Go the football games. Be vigilant. Thank you both. Happy new year to you both. That's all for us today.

