Transcript for Inauguration of Brand New Administration

What an extraordinary start to miss new presidency. The day after his inauguration. President trump met with a massive protests. Hundreds of thousand of the capital for the women's march on Washington. Hundreds of thousands more in New York Chicago Los Angeles. Cities across the country and around the world from Paris to Sydney Australia. The prison ignore the protests and in his first full day in office he used his bully pulpit to deny reality declare war on the press. I have a running war with the media so creative sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community and I just want to let you know the reason you number one stuff. He's exactly the opposite exactly. Reports and if you were based on Trump's own statements. During the transition he accused the intelligence community of conducting a political witch hunt. Question their quote intelligence. He suggested the CIA director Lee damaging material on hand and compare the agencies to Nazis. I think it's a disgrace. And I say that and I say that. And that's something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do. Trump also inflated his inaugural crowds at the CIA and open a new front with the press. It looked honestly look like comedian and have people whatever it was it was but it went all the way back to the Washington monument. And I turn around and invite steak and consistent. And it showed an empty field. And it should we drew 250000. People. Nervous at bit. But it's a La. Soul which caught them and we caught them in a beauty and I think they're gonna have vaporized. Hours later the presidents and Press Secretary Sean Spicer the podium for his first White House briefing. Where he called the press reckless shameful. Accuse some of selling division with false narratives. Yesterday at a time when our nation in the world was watching the peaceful transition of power. And as the president said the transition in the balance of power from Washington so the citizens United States. Members some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting. This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Puree it both in person and a row. The gloat. The facts say otherwise there on the left is Barack Obama's first inauguration 2009 at noon. On the right the matching shot for Donald Trump's inauguration the exact same time. According to Nielsen ratings thirty point six million people tuned in to watch child take the oath of office. That is more than four years ago but fewer viewers than Obama in 2009. And both were dwarfed by Ronald Reagan in 1981. And Washington metro officials say they had about 571000. Riders on inauguration day. That's down from 782002013. And more than a million in 2009. Spicer closed the briefing with a warning. There's been a lot of talk in the media about the responsibility to hold Donald Trump accountable and I'm here to tell you that it goes two ways we're gonna hold a press accountable as well. Spicer then left the briefing room without taking any questions.

