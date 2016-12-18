Transcript for Jennifer Jacobs Says Trump Team 'Truly Believes' Anything About Russian Hacks 'Delegitimizes His Presidency'

Long. Everything that happens in this town everything that said. Is seen through the lens does this help or hurt us and unless that changes. We're gonna continue to be able vulnerable to form of its. Because we've lost track of whether there's been more about what we stand. President Obama speaking at his last press conference of the year on Friday the former senator who campaigned on bridging the partisan divide. Now arguing that our collective response to this Russian hack shows that the divided is worse than ever. Let's bring in the powerhouse roundtable ABC news contributor and Republican pollster Christian soul to Sanderson. ABC news contributor and ESPN senior writer LC granderson. Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs an ABC news's Cokie Roberts good morning to all of you morning morning. Quite a morning yes and Coke they wanna start with you there is no question the country is divided but does the president take it too far. I know I don't think so we would never seen division like this except in the period before the civil war and then we have war. And the fact is that to have. Republicans defending Russians. Is one of the more remarkable things that's happened in my lifetime mean I have spent so most of my life in the Cold War period. Was Republicans. Vilifying Democrats for not mean hard core enough against the Russians. And does suddenly have them say only owned. No problem the Russians and appearing in our elections is something remarkable to witness. And and it LC the president talked about how this happened beyond the usual partisan divide how to use it. No we just heard a lot of things to destroy the country. Its current gay marriage extra content but abortion. Disco hip hop up up up but the one thing almost did this go almost at the capitol wanting that would push troops destroyed a country's mentions partisanship over patriotism. And I think what are the frustration person teams are you talking about co accused of fact that this seems to be a common enemy or what used to be common enemy. Another comet coming in the is no longer there and his wife a person's normal with their wedding incidence probably of -- purchasing party over the country that's extremely disappointed so let's harness it. In an engine deferred contract has been fairly. Quiet on this why is that what do you hearing at trump tower. Well I think they just they really truly believe that anything about these Russian hacks just need to legitimizes his presidency and they said that over and over again and until after a Monday when the Electoral College has voted. I think they're gonna keep on denying us really strenuously. But at Donald Trump is a winner of of the problems with the cyber security remembering Gettysburg at that big. Speech he gave about the contract to America his hundred day plan he talked about how. One of his priorities was going to be. Beefing up security in and Hun helping protect our cyber infrastructure so he's very much aware of this for. It is Serwer is is is there a way than to talk about it as a Russian hack. But not so much that it changed the election that's exactly what 82 B that's exactly. And and Chris some think trump supporters stand on this do they care they're paying attention. I think for a lot of trump supporters and they are viewing this through that partisan tribal land is they're viewing this as. As congressman king said sort of a hit job on the president elect found. But it doesn't necessarily mean that Republicans writ large loved flattener food and love Russia. I'm he's seen debates over Vladimir Putin Russia Wiki leaks falling to very partisan camps. A brief scene things like WikiLeaks suddenly have an increase in support from Republicans at a but at the same time a majority of Republicans still have an unfavorable view flatten your Putin. A majority of Republicans still feel that Russia is more of an adversary than an ally and then that same survey they found that they believe trump. Does view Russia as more of an ally than an adversary so. Republicans know that trump may not be on exactly the same page with them and I think this is one of the debates it's going to be fascinating to watch play out in confirmation hearings. In the first hundred days he's areas where Donald Trump may hold a view perhaps loosely perhaps rooted again in this. View of well this is about the legitimacy of my election not about him really loving Vladimir Putin in any way. But that I think there are some areas where Donald Trump holds views that are not where a majority of Republicans are in it'll be interesting to see how that debate big all of this I'm Martha. We have spent billions and business Hinson billions of dollars in this country. In ensuring an up our defenses against the Russians. And we've got missiles aimed at them and all of that must miss those would not stop at best they definitely went out of I mean this is spend our enemy. Since World War II. And here we are so just Bly thing else. It shows how vulnerable lets you are as a country lasted just soccer Texan LLC what one of the things that you're hearing at one of what you're hearing a lot from. Is is Hillary Clinton talking to donors about about the election that they that the Russians carried this out because they held a grudge against terror can. Can she kinda get that sore loser thing yeah. At the well at the end of the day the emails were that they were hacked or not say what they said. And it's sort of supportable lot of burning supporters felt you know we talked about this Cokie that are the one of the things that she should have done was gone after people were supporting Johnson. Because to a court read him to be Sanders media should got more Johnson's voters she would've had kept up to blue wall. Who is part of messaging has also inflicted wounds and was definitely about these sort of voter suppression that happen because of hacking. And in cookie it it seems that people are still. Holding out hope that the Electoral College when they vote tomorrow will somehow. Miraculously. Decided that I Hillary Clinton is the win again that's not gonna have no that's not gonna have a union even in the Christmas season these things don't happen. The Electoral College every four years there is some somebody who makes a challenge. And it never goes anywhere and I think they did and of course tomorrow we want the votes tomorrow they just go to the state capitals. And and it happens on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December of who's thought that up and you can even remember that good Albuquerque. I looked up but then but then the votes are of course counted in the senate in in January joint session Jen and presided over by the vice president. And I would often in our history had a vice president stand up and declare the winner against himself. Okay Jennifer. This week trump was supposed to address his conflicts of interest in a press conference instead he said to tweak blasting the media. For complicating the issue does the public out there care about. Conflicts of interest. Yes and it you know people are starting get suspicious of everything attempts do at this point there are some chatter this week that a bronco was angling. For the space in the White House that has you currently that occupied by the First Lady. I've been told by two people close to evocative that is just actually got to true once it is just ridiculous but people are starting to believe everything they hear about the Thompson. But one good sign is Howell and they did cancel that auction for the coffee with the vodka. That's an annual saying that Eric trump does to raise money for his children's charity worked. They are starting to listen to their lawyers. They canceled that coffee because keep it was report by the New York Times that people we're trying to use that coffee to gain access to Labarca to her father so listen to their lawyers that's a good time. Don't just one and honest about who. What we've learned to Donald Trump called out some loves his supporters in Florida for what he said we're. Vicious and violence during the campaign but said now you're laid back to your cool. You're now while basking in the glory of victory and were already getting to work. Was that Trump's attempt at turning down the. Do you expect to see. After what we've seen this week from Donald Trump. Some indifferent. When he takes office I we've had a lot of times in this election Marie said is this the moment that Donald Trump is making his Iditarod if I'm hundred and I thought I feel like I'm I'm not gonna say that I think this is some big hit it from him but I do think that. In the heat of an election we fall into these very tribal in partisan camps and things get very heated and I think. There is a chance that with the new administration he will have an opportunity that perhaps no other candidate and either party could have had. To come in and be sort of untethered by ideology and handcuffed. By some of the traditional baggage and command and say. K house Republicans like you pass a trillion dollar infrastructure built things that no Democrat does no other Republican would even those classy if I so it may be a very interesting hundred days he built what have we learned about. He may not be tether broke traditional means to be some brand new things that he is tethered by. One of the biggest people who have police in this trump towers to Chinese bank are you gonna be tough on China. When you also depending upon don't renew their lease during your presidency he owes hundreds of millions of dollars of the Deutsche Bank. The Deutsche Bank happens under investigation. Unit deployed to attorney general who's investigating the boys break stick to hundreds of millions of dollars to so what have we learned. We've learned Donald Trump is going to be Donald Trump and in I wish I was optimist group as you work or TSA but I. Yeah I'm looking eye to eye. Optimistic. I hope our view of the people who go to Saudi baton -- say that they would they have reasonable conversations with him and that he asked thoughtful questions he needs to tone down his supporters and that's when he needs and I think that's what he was trying to do right there at that rally thanks to all of you. Merry Christmas and Christmas break we'll be right back after this from our ABC stations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.