Transcript for Jonathan Karl: Trump's unpredictable, risky move on North Korea may prove successful

I hope you give me credit. That's what Donald Trump told me when I ran into him on the west wing just about an hour before he agreed to meet with Kim Jong-un. I hope you give me credit. I have covered American and North Korea under three presidents. Presidents bush and Obama had some of the most knowledgeable foreign policy heads and both failed utterly on North Korea. Now Donald Trump turned the practice upside down. He's violated the big rules of diplomacy. You don't meet with a mortal enemy like Kim Jong-un. You don't send the president of the United States. You don't taunt him. You don't call him little rocketman. As one of the highly experienced experts put it, we could end up worst than we are today. We are in a bad place already. We are at a point where the choices seem to be acceptance that North Korea has the where with all to nuke an American city or war. Or a big risky unpredictable gambit. Does Donald Trump deserve credit? It's way too early to tell. Maybe the experts are wrong again. That's all for us today. Thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Check out "World news tonight" and have a great day.

