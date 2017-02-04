Transcript for McCain on Russia: 'Every time we turn around, another shoe drops from this centipede'

Let's bring in the chair of senate armed services committee, senator John McCain. Welcome. Good to see you. You were smiling through much of that interview with Mr. Peskov. The Russians are saying the sanctions imposed by Barack Obama are worse than a nuclear standoff. Worse than the cold war right now. Yet, as George pointed out, there was no public re258 yags after the sanctions were imposed. What does that tell you? Ments I don't know what it tells me except that they're succeeding. Succeeding in continuing their dismembering of Ukraine. Succeeding in exerting enormous influence in the Middle East. They have succeeded in interfering with our election. We know that they continue that in the French elections and other elections. And so far, they have paid little or no penalty for all of this misbehavior. The pattern. Listening to that guy, watching him, that's echoes of the cold war. They tell flat-out lies. You know, that's the way it is. How about president trump's response? And his tweets? Well, look. I hope that the president will respond but -- Mr. Tillerson's statement that the Syrian people will determine their own future? That is one of the more unusual statements I have ever heard. I know Mr. Tillerson was busy. Did he miss the barrel bombing. Did he miss the Iranian revolutionary guard? Did hi miss the Russians striking with precision, weapons, hospitals in aleppo, deliberately killing people in hospitals? You heard what ambassador Haley said about Syria. What about the thousands we have trained and equipped? What about those people? What signal do we send people who struggle for freedom around the world? That Syria is determining its own future? Let's go back few years. Bashir Assad was on his way out the door before -- how can the Syrian people determinen their own future? Very tough to do that right now. I want to go back to Russia. Obviously, Syria is very important. But, president trump just tweeted the real story is the surveillance, find the laerks. Is the real story the survey chance or what is going on in the investigation? I think all of it needs to be examined. Obviously, if there was intentional disclosure of names of people who were in the trump campaign, that has to the revealed. But the fact is, we know for a fact, the Russians tried to change the outcome of our election. Attacking the very fundamentals of democracy. We know they did that. We need to know how, why, and most of all, what to do to prevent this kind of activity, which they continue the carry on in free nations around the world. Peskov made no secret that Vladimir Putin preferred trump to Clinton. Do you think there is a possibility that the Russians are still trying to help president trump? No, I would -- I would be astoupd astou astounded. I think the national security team that the president has assembled is outstanding. I hope he listens to them. They don't have any illusions about Vladimir Putin and Russian behavior. This is why we need a select committee. Every time we turn around, another shoe drops from this centipede. We fe we need to examine all the aspects. President trump's priorities and the other priorities many of us believe exist. Sean spirs said what congressman nunes did when he received the secret information the white house was both routine and proper. What he did, what he saw, who he met with is 100% proper. Do you think that is true? It's hard to respond. But the fact is that -- these committees, especially intelligence committees and armed services committees. We work closely together as Republicans and Democrats. We have to. It's for the good of the security of the nation and the men and women who serve us. I'm happy to see the senate intelligence committee, senator Warner and senator burrow working together. This is obviously a schism. Let alone the bizarre fashion in which all of this happened. To get to the bottom, it has to be done in a bipartisan fashion. As far as I can tell, congressman nunes killed that. Thank you so much for joining us. It's very good to see you. Thank you very much. Up next, ABC's Bob woodruff is inside North Korea.

