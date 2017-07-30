Transcript for McCain's health care vote was a 'thumbs down' to the middle class, Cunningham says

And I'm joined now by radio host bill Cunningham from news radio 700 wlw in Cincinnati. Good morning, bill. ? Good morning. Your radio show broadcasts across Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. Solid trump country. President trump was out in Youngstown, at rally just this week. When you were last on our show in April, you said you could go weeks and weeks and never get a telephone call from anyone criticizing Donald Trump. Is that still the case? Martha, we're now at the end of July. Look at it this way. A few years ago, a friend of mine wrote a book, said all things -- dhe book said things that matter. What are the things that matter in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana? Let me tell you what. I paid $1.99 for gas last week $1.99 a gallon. Unbelievable. Unemployment is at 4%. The 4% wouldn't work if you put a gun at their head. Inflation is nonexistent. I could get a mortgage for 4%. And you have fox con spending millions in Illinois. A new factory opening up in Ashland, Kentucky. The stock market sat an all-time high. When I see on great shows like yours, all these parlor games, what's up? Who's down in Washington? I paid $1.99 for gas. Those are the thing that matter. He does seem to have solid base support. I've been around the country. Ohio, Pennsylvania, a lot. The independents who voted for Donald Trump do seem to be a little squishier of late. The latest poll shows his approval rating at 36%. The lowest for any president at the six-month mark in 70 years. What does he do about people outside of his base? The rest of America? What advice would you give him? When he went to Youngstown, thousands and thousands showed up. If he would come here to Cincinnati, the same thing would happen. I don't think any president after six or seven months could travel the way the trumpster has traveled. With the outpouring of love and affection. Despite the fact that the back stabber, O.J. Style, who is senator John McCain, who began his public life as a hero and is ending up giving a thumbs down and a middle finger the middle class by not repealing Obama kair. What happened a couple of days ago is terrible. I think trump has lost a little support in the periphery. The heart and soul of America that beats this great country, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa. This is where real Americans, Normal Americans live. These are the lands of Vance and hillbilly elegy. Everything that should be up is up. Things that should the down are down. America is pretty good. Stool starts in two weeks. I see an America bursting at the seams to get loose. Most of my listeners are proud that the trumpster is still in the white house and is still extremely popular among the base who put him there. If the election were held today, there was a poll a few days ago, that the trumpster would beat Hillary again, and again, and again. Basically in the land of J.D. Vance and hillbilly elegy, things are pretty good. What I see on television and read in newspapers from the east coast is a disconnect to Normal Americans like me. Okay. Thanks for that view from trump country. Bill Cunningham.

