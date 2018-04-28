-
Now Playing: Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as 70th secretary of state
-
Now Playing: Pompeo says he had 'good conversation' about 'serious matters' with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Remembering former first lady - and first mom - Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces legal land mines
-
Now Playing: GOP strategist says Cohen investigation 'could be the end of (Trump's) presidency'
-
Now Playing: 'Not realistic' to think someone can 'charm' Kim to give up nuclear weapons: Senator
-
Now Playing: Trump response to DNC suit 'very similar' to Nixon response to Watergate: DNC chair
-
Now Playing: Dershowitz: 'No way' FBI went after Cohen 'if they weren't interested in' Trump
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain: 'Vilification of Paul Ryan... led to the rise of President Trump'
-
Now Playing: U.S. and allies strike Syria; Trump lashes out against Comey, Cohen raids on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Comey 'violated... FBI's own guidelines' with leak, but didn't break law: GOP senator
-
Now Playing: Obama, Comey made 'similar mistake' presuming outcome of 2016 election: Top House Dem
-
Now Playing: 'Bipartisan consensus that James Comey doesn't have credibility': Sarah Sanders
-
Now Playing: Trump can replace EPA chief with someone who has no 'baggage': NPR host
-
Now Playing: Trump sends National Guard to assist border 'crisis'
-
Now Playing: If Trump doesn't 'follow through' on Syria tweet he risks looking 'weak': Sen. Graham
-
Now Playing: Farmers in Iowa talk about fear factor of tariff threats from China
-
Now Playing: Increase in border crossings is 'alarming': White House homeland security adviser
-
Now Playing: GOP retirements could lead to openings for House Democrats
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: EPA's Pruitt 'should have never been there in the first place'