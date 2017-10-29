Transcript for Questions surround first charges in Muller probe

We're going get reaction from Adam Schiff and New Jersey vernor Chris Christie, a trump ally, who was also a federal prosecutor. First from our ABC team. Reporter: The special counsel's team sought charges against at least one unidentified target. An indictment announcement and arrest could come possibly as early as Monday. A spokesman is E declining to comment. We don't yet have any specifics on who would be charged or what those charges might be. What we do know is that the special counsel team is investigating whether tluz tl was collusion between officials for then candidate Donald Trump. Mule sir looking into the financial dealings of a number of key associates, including former campaign manager Paul manafort and former adviser Michael Flynn. No response from people close to Michael Flynn. While it's unclear how significant these first charges will be, it does send a clear message that prosecutors believe a crime has been committed. And shows everyone involved probably needs to take stock that this is a serious matter, George. It means all eyes will be on the court hours tomorrow morning at 9:00 A.M. Let's bring in our seen your white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega. They seemed to be blind sided? Yes. We know the president's legal team has been busy meeting and making phone calls. And the president's lawyers and aides still have no idea who this is. There's a lot of guessing Happ happening behind the scenes. Are people nervous in aides have obtained lawyers. The president is picking up the tab for some of that. Everyone I've been speaking to expects to be brought in at some point for interviews and what not. Even with the big development, I don't expect the standard response on this to change. They maintain this is a witch hunt. The president talks about that a lot. And as it relates to who funded the controversial Russian dossier back in the news, they say the focus should be on Democrats and Hillary Clinton. We remember the president's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, he calls the the speculation about Mueller's charges, quote, insane. That gives you a good idea of what they're thinking. So far, from the president himself. No public reaction. No tweets. Not yet any way. Let's bring if chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. Why would something like this be kept secret? Typically, because you don't want the defendant to know. To try to destroy evidence. You don't want potential co-defendants to act out. It is specifically targeting the person who is going the be arrested and saying, we don't want this person to know. And when we find out who that person is that will reveal a fair amount about Mueller's strategy. The big question is, is the strategy to first go for a little fish to try to get that person to turn. Typically, that's what you would do. You first try to indict. Put pressure on a smaller fish in an effort to get that person to turn and testify against a bigger one. But this is complicated by the fact that in this case, the president has pardon powers. And as a result, the rules go out the window. The fact that the president can pardon any of these people on the federal crime means they can be thinking, feeling, you know what, if I get indicted. That's okay. I'm not going to respond to the pressure from the federal authorities. The way that someone ordinarily would because I know that I'm ultimately going to get pardoned. That's going to be a really big question both for Mueller's team and the potential defendants. Thank you, Dan. Let's bring in a man who has

