Transcript for Rep. Adam Schiff calls Trump's comment about press 'most alarming' remark since election

There's FBI director jam Comey leaving the capital Friday, after spending more than two hours breefg the senate intelligence committee behind close hed doors. Ignoring a question on if he was there to brief the senators on Michael Flynn. We're joined by congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the house intelligence committee. Congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us. You bet. I want to get to the intelligence committee's investigation into the Russian interference into the elections. First, a more immediate issue. The president has denounced ongoing leaks. He thinks they're coming from the intelligence community. But I want to ask you, doesn't he have a point? I mean we have a situation now where the president holds calls with foreign leaders and not long after, the details of those calls are there to be read by everybody in the newspapers. Aren't you concerned about these leaks? Oh, I am concerned about leaks. Whether it's on the phone calls or leaks pertaining to Russian activities in the United States or the Flynn investigation. So, yes there is a point. At the same time, two things concern me. The first is, that he turned these leaks, this problem with leaks, into an take on his enemies. He's now describing the press in terms that we have never heard, not since Nixon and probably not even in terms that Nixon would subscribe to. That is deeply concerning that he's essentially using this to go after his enemies. But more broadly than that, we cannot lose sight of what is at stake here. Russia is leading a movement around the world to spread au autoon cracy and authoritarianism. There's deep concern about Russia. They need a strong America to push back. Nay need to be reassured of that. When the president focuses on a fight with the press or investigating leaks, but doesn't seem committed to standing up to what Russia is doing at home and around the world, sthat a profound concern. Is it your sense that there are elements of the intelligence community that are out the get the president? He clearly thinks so. No, I don't have that understanding at palm the intelligence community is very professional. They do their jobs well. They're the best intelligence gatherers in the world. They're dedicated, patriotic Americans. They'll work with any president. They want to have a good relationship with every president. And I think these broadsides against the intelligence community are deeply counterproductive. They hurt morale and make it difficult for our frankly our agents to do their jobs, the offices to do their jobs to get out and recruit people around the world because they're asking people to put their lives on the line and how can they do that if they don't believe the president of the United States is going to value this work product that comes out of those risks? You have called for general Flynn to testify before congress. What do you want to ask him? Well, I would like to ask whether the conversation he had with the Russian ambassador was a one-off conversation or where there others? Who instructed him to have those conversations? Whether he debriefed people in the administration after those conversations? Essentially, who was aware he had reported falsely to the vice president and the vice president in turn had misled the American people. I think central to the president's calling for leak investigation is the president didn't want to fire Mike Flynn. But when the press exposed that falsehood, he felt compelled to do so. Because the president knew weeks ago and weeks before Flynn was let go that he had misled the vice president and misled the country in turn. The president was okay with that. It was only when it was disclosed that he had a problem. That's what he's upset about. That makes this different in kind than some of the other leak investigations we have had where we have investigated people who leaked secrets that undermined our country. They gave up valuable sources of information. This is not in that category. This is the category of wrong doing that was exploez used. You're in Munich. You were there are if the speech by senator McCain suggesting that the west, itself, may be at risk. What was the reaction of the European allies? I read his speech. We were in flight at the time he gave it. It was very powerful. Ky tell you the reaction to the vice president's speech because I was there for that. I have to say it was very subdued. There's a lot of concern here about just who speaks for the administration. And certainly, even when things -- when the vice president or others say the right things, they wonder, does the president stand behind this? I wish the vice president had given the kind of speech that John McCain gave. Because I think that would have done a lot to reassure all of the nat oh, members, European allies, others that are here today. Wait a minute. Vice president pence said quite clearly that the United States stands with nato. You're saying that people didn't buy it? And Nikki Haley said we don't recognize Russia's annex sags of crimea. But that begs the question, is the vice president or Nikki Haley really smepeaking for the president? I think here, when Mike pence said, we want nato members to pay up, they knew in that case he was speaking for the president. But when he talk about American commitment to nato, the commitment to Europe, I think there is still profound questions about whether in those cases he's speaking for the president or himself. I want to ask you the reaction to the president calling the news media, quote, the enemies of the American people. Well, I didn't think I could be shocked anymore by this president. I have to say, of all the things he has said since the election, this, to me, was the most devastating. And the most alarming. That he essentially views the first amendment, as an enemy of the people. This is something that you hear tin pot dictators say when they want to control all of the information. It's not something you have ever heard a president of the united States say. Not even Nixon went there. Sit deeply concerning. I hope sit repudiated by people from both parties. Because this not America. Well, as you know, senator McCain said that, warned there's this flirting with authoritarianism in the united States. Said that dictators, quote, get started by suppressing free press. I gather you don't think that is hyper bollic. You think there is a risk of that in the United States? I do think there is a risk of that. I think John McCain is exactly right. I think what we're confronting now is a new war of ideas. It's not communism versus capta capitalism. That's a threat that here in Europe they feel acutely. They have seen countries interfered with, bombarded by cybertakes by Russian propaganda. Indeed, by Russian troops. The United States, the admiration for Putin, for the architect of that has many subscribers. In part, the president admires that. So there is a risk. John McCain is exactly right and the message he delivers here is exactly the message America needs to send to Europe. Because it's the right one. Quite an assessment, congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us. Thank you.

